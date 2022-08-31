The Turkish government has issued a warning to students and teachers hoping to flee abroad through a study exchange programme.

The Ministry of Education has asked the responsible authorities in the country not to include applicants who could potentially apply for asylum abroad in the Erasmus programme, the Sözcü newspaper reported on Wednesday.

How many cases are involved was not initially clear.

Turkey is in a deep economic crisis, which is also clouding students’ job prospects, dpa news agency reported.

In addition, the government headed by the ruling conservative Islamic Justice and Development Party (AKP) under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is adopting an increasingly authoritarian style of government.

