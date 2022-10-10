WORLD

Turkish intelligence nabs senior PKK member in Iraq

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey’s intelligence agency on Monday caught a senior member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Sinjar region of northern Iraq.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) arrested Cekdar Kaya, who was in charge of the PKK’s logistics in Sinjar region, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by state-run TRT broadcaster.

Kaya joined the PKK in 2015 and took part in attacks in Iraq’s Gara region in 2016 and Sinjar in 2017. He also served as a sniper in the PKK, TRT reported.

The MIT has recently intensified its cross-border operations in northern Iraq. On Sunday, it killed Okkes Deveri, a PKK member in charge of its health committee and his bodyguard Kayhan Kartal in a cross-border operation in Gara.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments against the group’s positions in northern Iraq, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the PKK.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

20221011-010803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkey’s Erdogan holds phone talks with Ukrainian Prez

    How the Bayern defense gets ready to face box-monster Lewandowski

    Iran to receive $7 billion of its frozen assets

    6.4 magnitude quake jolts western Indonesia