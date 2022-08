Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog over bilateral relations, according to a statement by Turkey’s presidential office.

The statement released on Friday emphasised mutual satisfaction from strengthening diplomatic ties by the latest re-appointment of ambassadors following a four-year diplomatic chill between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

A new momentum to the diplomatic relations will be attained after the reinstatement of ambassadors, the statement said, adding Turkey is ready to boost cooperation and dialogue with Israel while respecting the mutual concerns of both nations.

Regional issues covering mutual defence and the fight against terrorism were also discussed in the phone call, according to the statement.

The relations between Israel and Turkey became strained in 2010 when a Turkish-led flotilla attempting to break Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip clashed with Israeli forces, leaving 10 Turks on board killed.

In 2018, Turkey and Israel expelled each other’s top diplomats amid a quarrel over the Israeli killing of 60 Palestinians during their protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Turkey and Israel have been working to mend their ties in the past months, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Turkey in March, the first of its kind by a senior Israeli official since 2008, and their talks on pipelining natural gas from Israel to Europe through Turkey.

