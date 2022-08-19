WORLD

Turkish, Israeli Prez hold phone call after full diplomatic ties restored

NewsWire
0
0

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog over bilateral relations, according to a statement by Turkey’s presidential office.

The statement released on Friday emphasised mutual satisfaction from strengthening diplomatic ties by the latest re-appointment of ambassadors following a four-year diplomatic chill between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

A new momentum to the diplomatic relations will be attained after the reinstatement of ambassadors, the statement said, adding Turkey is ready to boost cooperation and dialogue with Israel while respecting the mutual concerns of both nations.

Regional issues covering mutual defence and the fight against terrorism were also discussed in the phone call, according to the statement.

The relations between Israel and Turkey became strained in 2010 when a Turkish-led flotilla attempting to break Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip clashed with Israeli forces, leaving 10 Turks on board killed.

In 2018, Turkey and Israel expelled each other’s top diplomats amid a quarrel over the Israeli killing of 60 Palestinians during their protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Turkey and Israel have been working to mend their ties in the past months, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Turkey in March, the first of its kind by a senior Israeli official since 2008, and their talks on pipelining natural gas from Israel to Europe through Turkey.

20220820-020203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s 31st PM (Ld)

    Origins of 470 asylum seekers to Germany remain undetermined

    Britain’s retail sales in decline amid raging inflation

    UK PM Johnson wins confidence vote