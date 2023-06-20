SCI-TECHWORLD

Turkish police arrest 120 suspects over cryptocurrency trading

Turkish police have cracked down on scores of individuals allegedly involved in cryptocurrency trading, the country’s new Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Twitter.

According to Yerlikaya on Tuesday, more than 4,000 bank accounts were examined and a total of 1.2 billion Turkish liras ($51 million) were found transferred between these accounts, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Minister said that 120 suspects were detained in the simultaneous operation covering 37 provinces, adding that the government would continue countering cyber crimes in a determined way.

