WORLD

Turkish police recover thousands of artifacts in anti-trafficking raid

NewsWire
0
0

The Turkish police captured two suspects and recovered thousands of artifacts during a massive operation in Istanbul targeting trafficking in stolen antiquities, local media reported.

A total of 2,295 gold, silver and bronze coins of different sizes dating back to the Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman empires were seized in the operation launched as part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on illegal antiquities trafficking and smuggling, the Ihlas News Agency reported on Friday.

The police also found 44 arrowheads and various terracotta items dating back to the four empires, the report said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Early this month, Turkish security forces seized a 1,100-year-old copy of the Hebrew Bible in Istanbul and a head of a 2,000-year-old statue in the western city of Izmir.

20230624-021602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lebanon’s central bank chief to appeal against French arrest warrant

    Apple Pay draws mixed reaction in S.Korea before its launch this...

    Musk reveals how he lost over 13 kg, shares the secret

    Women’s World Cup: Could have added more runs in the death...