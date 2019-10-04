Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Oct 23

Islamabad, Oct 11 (IANS) Pakistan, which has backed Turkey’s attack in northern Syria, will welcome the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who arrives here on a two-day visit on October 23.

Erdogan, who will be visiting Pakistan on an invitation by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will meet the top political and military leadership of the country.

Erdogan’s visit also comes days after he backed Pakistan on Kashmir at the UN General Assembly. He later raised the Kashmir issue during a ship-building event earlier this month.

Turkey has launched an offensive against the Kurdish militant groups in northern Syria.

Pakistan believes that Turkey’s security concerns in the region are “legitimate”.

During a weekly press briefing, the spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office said that his country appreciates Turkey’s positive role in finding a viable political solution to the conflict in Syria.

“We recognize Turkey’s legitimate security concerns in the region,” the spokesperson said. “Like Pakistan, Turkey has also been a victim of terrorism.”

Prior to Erdogan’s visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will leave for a two-day visit to Turkey on October 20.

–IANS

rn/pgh/