Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks respectively with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Erdogan on Friday reiterated to both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky that Turkey was ready to offer any assistance toward a ceasefire and peace talks between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported, citing separate statements issued by the Turkey’s presidential office.

In his phone conversation with Putin, Erodgan expressed Turkey’s wish for an extension of the grain deal reached in Istanbul, adding that Ankara is ready to facilitate this in every possible way, according to the Turkish presidency.

The Turkish President also discussed with them the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis, and thanked the two leaders for their solidarity over the devastating earthquakes that hit southern Turkey in early February.

On July 22, 2022, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a deal in Istanbul with Turkey and the United Nations on grain and fertiliser exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

The deal, due to expire on November 19, 2022, was extended for another 120 days.

