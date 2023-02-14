LIFESTYLEWORLD

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has named the new-born of a quake victim at a hospital in Istanbul.

On Monday, during his visit to hospital to meet survivors of the devastating quake, Erdogan was requested by the tragedy victim to name her new-born, after which he named the baby Ayse Betul, Anadolu News Agency reported.

At least 31,643 people were killed and over 80,000 died in two strong earthquakes that rocked southern Turkey on February 6.

The quakes affected over 13 million people affected across 10 provinces including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

