LIFESTYLEWORLD

Turkish president says Black Sea grain deal extends for another 2 months

NewsWire
0
0

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows the export of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products from Black Sea ports, extended for another two months, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.

“With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends and the contributions of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to extend the Black Sea grain deal for another two months,” Erdogan said on Wednesday while addressing his party members via teleconference.

“I wish that this decision, which is of vital importance for the uninterrupted operation of global food supply chains and especially for facilitating the access to grain of the countries in need, will be beneficial to all parties,” he stressed.

Ankara will continue its efforts to ensure that the agreement goes on in the next period by fulfilling all the conditions, he added.

In addition, Erdogan thanked Russia for not preventing the exit of Turkish ships in Mykolaiv and Olvia ports, Xinhua news agency reported.

In July 2022, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN on grain and fertiliser exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Ukraine crisis.

The initial 120-day agreement was extended by another 120 days in November 2022 and then by 60 days in March 2023.

The memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN on the facilitation of exports of Russian food and fertiliser is a parallel agreement with the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

While the exports of Ukrainian grain have made strides, Russia has constantly expressed displeasure with the lack of progress in the facilitation of exports of Russian food and fertiliser.

20230518-015603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkey to repatriate 1 mn Syrian refugees with infrastructure plans

    Time-tested tips for radiant skin after your 30s

    Rising house prices in Ireland leave more people homeless

    Ken Jeong on working in ‘Tom & Jerry’