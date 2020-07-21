Turkish president says troops to remain in Syria

Ankara, July 22 (IANS) Turkish troops would remain in Syria until “the Syrians can live in peace and safety,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“We will continue to stay in this country until the Syrian people, our thousand-year-old neighbor and our brothers, achieve freedom, peace and safety,” he said while speaking at a presidential meeting in capital Ankara on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Turkish army has launched operations in northern Syria against the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units and the Islamic State elements in the region.

–IANS

rt/