WORLD

Turkish Prez, Pakistani PM inaugurate new ship for Pakistan Navy

NewsWire
0
0

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif jointly inaugurated a corvette warship, which was built by Turkey for Pakistan Navy.

In his speech at the launch ceremony in Istanbul, Sharif on Friday said the inauguration of PNS Khyber, the third of the four MILGEM corvettes, represents “the deepening of defence cooperation” between the two countries.

The Pakistani leader stressed that the bilateral defence cooperation is for peace, not for war or aggression, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, the Turkish leader lauded the defence cooperation between the two countries, adding that the two countries have been building a robust security and defence partnership on top of deep historical and cultural ties.

Sharif landed in Turkey earlier on Friday for a two-day visit.

The first corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babar, was launched in Istanbul in August 2021.

20221126-063403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tesla unveils home charging station that works with other EVs

    NZ all-rounder Bracewell, two support staff in isolation after testing positive...

    Multicoin expects FTX contagion to grip crypto industry for weeks

    Military helicopter crashes in Thailand, 2 killed