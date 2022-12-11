LIFESTYLEWORLD

Turkish, Ukrainian Presidents discuss expanding scope of grain deal

NewsWire
0
0

Presidents of Turkey and Ukraine have discussed expanding the scope of the grain deal and the Ukraine-Russia conflict over the phone, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that Turkey continued to work towards meeting the humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people in the “difficult winter months”.

“The grain corridor could be expanded to include different food products and other commodities,” said Erdogan.

He also expressed hope for “approaching a solution” to the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the statement said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Turkey has been evaluating the contributions that can be made for the implementation of the peace plan announced by Zelensky at the G20 Summit, the Turkish President told his Ukrainian counterpart.

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan was closely involved with the group of 1,033 people consisting of Ukrainian orphan children and their companions hosted in the Turkish capital Ankara, he added.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan had a phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed Turkey-Russia relations, exports through the Black Sea grain corridor and the fight against terrorism along the Turkish-Syrian border, said the Turkish presidency.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN to ensure grain and fertiliser supplies to the global market amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

20221212-044603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Padma Lakshmi opens up on struggles behind stunning photo shoot

    Arrested actor Pearl V. Puri gets 14 days’ judicial custody

    Hailey Bieber says trolls ‘mess’ with her mind

    When SRK helped Shilpa Shetty with lip-syncing