ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Turning up the heat: Katrina, Vicky enjoy pool time

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a “me and mine” moment as they enjoyed some pool time together.

Katrina shared a romantic picture on Instagram posing with Vicky. In the image, Katrina is seen dressed in a white swimsuit tightly hugging her husband Vicky as they posed for the camera in the pool.

She captioned the image: “Me and Mine”.

On the work front, Katrina will star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the horror comedy ‘Phone Booth.’ She will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise.

Vicky will next be seen ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘The Great Indian Family’.

20220507-131402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid-19

    Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh, Simran pay tribute to spin legend Shane Warne

    Nani’s ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ teaser on April 20

    ‘Bachchan Pandey’s’ song ‘Heer Ranjhana’ is up on the Times Square...