Tushar Dalvi: ‘Mere Sai’ highlights the importance of good values and learning

Actor Tushar Dalvi, who is playing the role of Sai Baba in the show, ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha aur Saburi’ emphasises on the importance of love and faith as shown in the show.

Tushar Dalvi says: “‘Mere Sai’ has received a lot of love from its viewers, particularly because of the way in which it highlights the importance of good values and learning.”

“One thing that stands out about ‘Mere Sai’ is that it appeals to people across age groups  be it kids or grandparents, everyone loves the gentle theme and good vibes of the show,” he adds.

He shares further: “It has been an honour to play the role of Sai in this show that brings themes of positivity, love and faith to the fore. The show has enhanced my growth as an actor, and I feel like it is extremely rewarding to play such a role that strikes a chord with the show’s audience. I hope that the tracks picked by the team of Mere Sai continue to be loved by our viewers, and that we continue to spread positive energy and mindfulness all around.”

‘Mere Sai  Shraddha aur Saburi’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

