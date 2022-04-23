Actor Tushar Dhembla, who started his acting career with ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’, is excited about joining the cast of popular TV show ‘Udaariyaan’ that is produced by renowned TV stars Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

He says: “I’m really excited to join the cast of the show. I will be seen playing an important character of Abhiraj, Son of Sandhu Family. My role will bring lots of new twists and turns in the story. Hope my audience enjoys watching me.”

Tushar last essayed the protagonist in Ekta Kapoors’ ‘Prem Bandhan’ is enjoying a hectic schedule.

“I’m also shooting for my upcoming movie, that can’t be revealed for now. And I also took this role. And I’m managing shoots between both the projects. It’s hectic at times but I’m enjoying it. that’s how an actor’s life should be,” he adds.

Tushar also adds that though his role in the show is positive, he enjoys playing negative roles.

He says: “When you act in a negative role, you have a lot to do and explore different layers of emotion. It’s easier to connect with the audience. I played negative in Naagin and also in digital projects. I want to get more feedback and popularity for such roles on my social media.”

