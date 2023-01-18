ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tushar Kalia feels ‘blessed’ as he marries ladylove Triveni Barman

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ winner Tushar Kalia has tied the knot with Triveni Barman and he has shared a wedding picture.

While Tushar opted for traditional style sherwani, Triveni wore a red lehenga. Tushar wrote in the caption: “Blessed”. The couple looked happy wearing garlands and holding hands.

After his post, many of his industry friends and fans congratulated the couple for their new beginning.

Actor Arjun Bijlani mentioned: “Congratulations bro”. Apart from him, Bharti Singh, Zaara Yesmin, Aalim Khan, Vivek Chachere, and Tarun Raj also shared their best wishes.

The well-known dancer and choreographer Tushar has announced his engagement last year and shared pictures with his fiance. He wrote in the caption: “To new beginnings @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings #engaged #gratitude.”

Triveni also mentioned on her social media handle: “You are the best thing that ever happened to me.”

He made his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with the movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

On the work front, Tushar had participated in dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and was also the stage director of the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’, is now all set to be seen on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

