ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Tushar Pandey on ‘Homecoming’: I love working in places, settings that are new for me

By NewsWire
0
0

‘Chhichhore’ actor Tushar Pandey shares his experience of working in the feature film ‘Homecoming’. The film also stars Sayani Gupta, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal and Soham Majumdar.

It has been written, directed and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar, who made his directorial debut with the musical drama. The music is by Mou Sultana, Satyaki Banerjee and Dev Arijit with original score by Neil Mukherjee.

Tushar says: “As an actor and artist, I love working in places and settings that are new for me. That is what happened while working for ‘Homecoming. I have been to Kolkata to shoot a few times before but working with so many exciting Bengali actors and crew was especially very fulfilling and enjoyable.”

“I love learning new languages and culture, and to play a Bengali guy based in kolkata I thoroughly enjoyed the process of immersing myself to understand the city, the people and to find my ease in it. In fact, I have another super exciting project set in Kolkata that I’ll be able to share with the audience in a few months,” he adds.

Tushar shot to fame for his role as Mummy in the film,’Chhichhore’. He considers this as one of the best roles he has played in his career so far, and said that the film gave him a chance to relive his college days.

With not many theatrical releases during the pandemic time, the actor was last seen playing Satti in Prakash Jha’s ‘Aashram’ which was a very popular web series released on an OTT platform. After his role in Ashram, the talented actor is back with his release ‘Homecoming’ on Sony Liv.

He further elaborates the process of his mental and physical transformation from Mummy in ‘Chhichhore’ to ‘Homecoming’.

“As an actor this is the most exciting part. To journey from one character to another. The process of doing it is most fruitful when the audience sees the work, feels the character and appreciates it.This is exactly what is happening with Homecoming right now. The love over social media and messages have been heart warming.”

“Post the Kolkata premiere, many people thought I am from Kolkata and started conversation in Bengali which made me very happy. Actor’s work is to make the audience believe in you and when such things happen, it amplifies your belief in the process and journey,” he says.

Speaking about Mummy in ‘Chhichhore’, or Satti in ‘Aashram’, he concludes with: “Every character demands a process. A process of research, or understanding and of implementation. Sometimes it needs more physical transformation and sometimes it’s with language, diction and behaviour. At the end of the day, if you put in the right effort and work ,the audience sees it.”

20220227-165602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.