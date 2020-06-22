Tusshar Kapoor is a very positive person: Moin Sabri

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Hairstylist-turned-singer Moin Sabri is working with Tusshar Kapoor, and he says that the actor is a very positive person.

Talking about how he got introduced to Tusshar, Moin said: “My very good friend Priyank Jain works in Balaji, he is a very good friend of Tusshar Kapoor, so he introduced me to him. Tusshar was looking for a stylist for his film ‘Golmaal Again’, and he wanted to try something new. Priyank is a common friend so after he introduced me, I did a look test of Tusshar and he liked it. I worked with him in the movie and it’s been almost three years now and I am still working with him.”

“I have worked with many actors but what I like about Tusshar is that he is a very positive person, he only concentrates on his work, he respects everyone around him and he is very good to me. He is not just a good artiste but a good human being too. Though he comes from such a well-known family, he doesn’t have any ego or negativity in him,” he added about Tusshar, who is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra.

The “Judaai” singer has also worked with actors like Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rana Daggubatti.

“Working with any artiste and maintaining his hair is not easy. Everyone has a different texture, so giving a different look is a difficult task. Only if one loves his or her job and knows how to play with hair, then they can give the best look to an artiste. But continuing the same look for the shoot of an entire movie is a very big task,” said Moin.

