Tusshar Kapoor is all set to play a police officer in his next film ‘Maarrich’, also starring Naseeruddin Shah. ‘Maarrich’ is the second venture of the actor as producer, who has given hits such as ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’, ‘Khakee’ and ‘Golmaal’.

He said: “This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. ‘Maarrich’ is my second film after ‘Laxmii’ as a producer and I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time.”

The film, written and directed by Dhruv Lather, has been described as a whodunit thriller.

Tusshar had ventured into production in 2020 with the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Laxmii’. He was last seen with Naseeruddin Shah in the biographical drama, ‘The Dirty Picture’.

The actor-producer said that his role in ‘Maarrich’ is different and challenging as well. “The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it’s very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier. I hope the audiences like this new shade of mine,” Tusshar said.

Announcing the release date, he added: “Super excited to bring ‘Maarrich’ to the audiences in cinemas on December 9.”

