ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah-starrer ‘Maarrich’ to hit screens on Dec 9

NewsWire
0
0

Tusshar Kapoor is all set to play a police officer in his next film ‘Maarrich’, also starring Naseeruddin Shah. ‘Maarrich’ is the second venture of the actor as producer, who has given hits such as ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’, ‘Khakee’ and ‘Golmaal’.

He said: “This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. ‘Maarrich’ is my second film after ‘Laxmii’ as a producer and I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time.”

The film, written and directed by Dhruv Lather, has been described as a whodunit thriller.

Tusshar had ventured into production in 2020 with the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Laxmii’. He was last seen with Naseeruddin Shah in the biographical drama, ‘The Dirty Picture’.

The actor-producer said that his role in ‘Maarrich’ is different and challenging as well. “The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it’s very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier. I hope the audiences like this new shade of mine,” Tusshar said.

Announcing the release date, he added: “Super excited to bring ‘Maarrich’ to the audiences in cinemas on December 9.”

20220913-132206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zohaeb Farooqui keen to learn mixed martial arts for his stunts...

    Salman shares glimpse of Ganpati aarti at sister Arpita’s home

    Two years after ‘Parasite’, its Korean star will now be seen...

    ‘Major’ recreates how 26/11 martyr sacrificed his life to save others