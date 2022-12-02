ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor remembers being lost in Disneyland at the age of 5 and how his father Jeetendra found him there.

Tusshar says: “In 1982, I got lost in Disneyland. I was 5 years old. I got late catching the train and my family had already taken their seats on the train.”

He adds if his father had not come back to find him, he would have never met his family. “I was also searching for them and my dad came back looking after me and I think I would not have been sitting here if he couldn’t have reached on time.”

Jeetendra appears as a celebrity guest for the ‘Jeetendra Ji Special’ episode of ‘Indian Idol 13’. His son and actor Tusshar shares a video message for him expressing his happiness over his presence on the show.

“I am happy to see him on Indian Idol as it’s his favourite show. I hope you enjoy the show and have a great time. More power to you dad,” adds the actor, who is busy with his upcoming film ‘Maarrich’ in which he will be seen playing a cop.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

