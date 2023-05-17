INDIA

Tussle for CM post reflects the situation in Congress: Bommai

Commenting on the ongoing tussle in the Congress for the post of Chief Minister, acting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the development reflected the internal situation of the party.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai stated that people have voted for the Congress party hoping that a change of government would bring prosperity to the state and people.

“They (Congress) are yet to finalise their candidate for the post of CM. It’s their internal matter and I don’t want to comment on the matter. But, it’s going to reflect on the Congress party that despite the complete majority they are unable to finalise the CM candidate. This shows the internal situation of the party,” he said.

Bommai further stated, the aspirations of people are more important than political motives. They should settle the matter and form the government as soon as possible.

“Congress leaders talked so much about Lingayats and appeased them. Let’s see what post they will offer them. Whether they will give the office of the CM or any other post to them,” Bommai said.

