The 3rd edition of the National Kiteboarding Championship will be held in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu from June 27-29 under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India (YAI).

The premier Kiteboarding event will see all top athletes from all over the country competing for honours.

The Regatta will witness the top kiteboarders like defending champion Arjun Motha, Varun Narayan, Dylan Fernandez, Philipe Darnell and Jehan Driver in the men’s section and Keona Ranjini and Katya Sani in the women’s category.

“It is going to be an exciting competition and I will be trying my best to defend the national title,” said defending champion Arjun Motha.

The Regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. Kiteboarding will be making its debut in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Ahead of the announcement, the president of YAI, Admiral Karambir Singh said, “Tuticorin is one of India’s windiest coasts making it an ideal arena to conduct wind-based water sports and bringing together some of the best athletes from the country to train and compete”.

Tuticorin has hosted several watersport events including India’s first kiteboarding championship, and sea kayaking and now is conducting the 3rd edition of the national kiteboarding championship.

“The conditions in Tuticorin are ideal for the regatta and Aqua Outback is an ideal arena to conduct water sports competitions and is safe and conducive to conduct these sports with official national and international race officers,” said Keona Ranjini, the top women kiteboarder.

