Tutor turns burglar, steals Rs 24.5L from student’s home

A private tutor in the national capital has been arrested for stealing Rs 24.5 lakh from the house of one of his students.

The accused has been identified as Dheeraj Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

Furnishing details, DCP (central district) Shweta Chauhan said a PCR call was received on Tuesday regarding theft in a house under the Paharganj police station area.

When the police reached the spot, the complainant stated that cash to the tune of Rs 24,50,000 was stolen from her cupboard after breaking open the lock of the main door.

During investigation, the police examined the CCTV footage of the area and a motorcycle of the suspect was identified along with its registration number.

Further probe revealed that the said motorcycle was being used by a person named Mohd Kaif.

Kaif was apprehended and during interrogation, he disclosed that his friend Dheeraj Kumar had asked for a helmet and a bag from him for the commission of theft at a house. So Kaif went to the R.K. Ashram Metro station, met Dheeraj Kumar and handed over the bag and helmet to him.

Based on the information provided by Kaif, Dheeraj Kumar was apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had an ambition of playing in the IPL and wanted to get into the DDCA. He used to give tuition to the son of the complainant.

He started teaching the child as the complainant’s husband knew someone in the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). But when he did not get the chance to get into DDCA, he committed burglary in the house of the complainant.

Most of the stolen money has been recovered, the official added.

