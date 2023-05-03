ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

TV actor Rrahul Sudhir talks about going ‘sinister’ for ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’

NewsWire
0
0

Television actor Rrahul Sudhir, who is part of ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, has talked about turning a sadist and sinister for the television show.

“I am extremely comfortable working with Yash Sir And Mamta Ma’am. There is a sense of ease and transparency in the process. My most successful TV project is with them. I personally love their male leads, different, yet likeable simultaneously.”

He added: “Working with Colors feels like returning home after a long time. Also the character is kickass and I am loving it.”

Talking about his role, he said, “The character screams style and has emotions which are hidden. He is a sadist by all means and demands mildly sinister tones in the performance. I guess this is complex enough.”

The actor will be starting shoot soon and did not have much time to prepare.

“We are starting to shoot very quickly and that has not left any room for preparation. But nevertheless that doesn’t mean we just show up unprepared. I aspire to entertain the audience and will sincerely do that with this one too,” he said.

20230503-114602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana: No architect ready to take my case as they’re getting...

    Samantha’s ‘Oo Antava’ played at a cricket stadium in Florida

    Popular Malayalam actor Baburaj held in cheating case

    Tamannaah Bhatia took inspiration from her sis-in-law for ‘Babli Bouncer’ role