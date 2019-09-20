TV actor Sudeep Sarangi ‘learnt a lot’ observing Ashutosh Rana

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Sudeep Sarangi, who has a pivotal role in the upcoming web series “Chhatrasal”, says working with senior actor Ashutosh Rana in the show was an interesting experience. He added that he learnt to improve his language skills from the veteran actor.

The historical show, which went on the floor earlier this year, narrates the story of the conflict between Maharaja Chhatrasal and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Rana plays Aurangzeb and Jitin Gulati features in the title role of the 25-episode show.

“I play a south Indian Pandit who stays in Chhatrasaal’s territory, but due to certain conflicts in the temple he feels insulted and joins Aurangzeb against Chhatrasaal. Most of my scenes are with Rana sir,” Sarangi said.

He added, about Ashutosh Rana: “It was a great experience working with him. He is a brilliant actor as well as a good human being. He gives friendly space to co-actor and helps them. He has good command over language. I learnt a lot from him just by observing his dialogue delivery.”

Sudeep started his career with the Tamil film “Kadhal Konden”. He has worked in TV series like “Prithviraj Chauhan” and “Mahadev”. He also worked in the Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film “Raag Desh”.

