TV actors can no longer complain: Eisha Singh after ‘Middle Class Love’

TV actress Eisha Singh made her Bollywood debut with Ratnaa Sinha’s latest directorial venture, ‘Middle Class Love’. Many small-screen actors often speak about the discrimination they faced when they tried to make the switch to films, but Eisha has a different perspective on this.

When asked if the discrimination happens because it is difficult for the audience to accept TV actors on the silver screen, Eisha said: “I believe it is not that difficult for the audience to adjust. In fact, it gives them an advantage since they have a large fan base. We have seen many actors who shifted from TV to films and they went on to do great work.”

Eisha Singh made her acting debut with the TV show ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’ and then she then went on to feature in ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’, ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, and Sirf Tum.

There is also a large segment of the audience that says that new people should be given more opportunities and that they will watch their films but when it comes to watching, they mostly prefer films featuring big stars.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, she added: “I don’t think it’s true that the audience doesn’t accept films with new faces. It’s the story that works. If the audience doesn’t like the story even if it features a big name it won’t work. Plus, I feel life is all about taking risks. One has to start somewhere.”

20220925-140403

