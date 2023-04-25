TV actors Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan, who are seen sharing space together in the recently released song ‘Dooriyan’, shared their experience of being part of it and working together for the first time.

Gautam is known for working in daily soaps like ‘Naamkaran’, ‘Pinjara Khubsurati Ka’, ‘Tantra’, ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’, and currently ‘Junooniyat’. He said: “I am ecstatic to see the audiences’ reaction to ‘Dooriyan’. It was a phenomenal experience with Saba Khan, I hope the audience continues to show their unmatchable love and support for this and all my future projects.”

The song features Saba Khan as the female lead and has been directed by Tanveer Syed Riaz who has directed films like ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Bang Bang’, and ‘Ek Villain’.

Former ‘Bigg Boss 12’ contestant Saba added: “It was a truly lovely experience working with such talented people. I really want to thank the fans for eagerly waiting for ‘Dooriyan’. Their unconditional admiration only motivates me to work harder.”

Tanveer praised Gautam and Saba and said that they did their roles with full commitment and dedication.

“‘Dooriyan’ is a special project for me as well as the entire team. Since Gautam and Saba were the perfect fit for their roles they have done complete justice. Their flawless on-screen chemistry blends perfectly with the emotion the song conveys,” he concluded.

‘Dooriyan’ features Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan, sung and composed by Altaf Sayyed, written by Atiya Sayyed and story by creative producer Mahesh Poojary. The music video for ‘Dooriyan’ is released on Groovenexus’ Official YouTube channel.

