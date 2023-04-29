ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

TV actors talk about their passion for dance on International Dance Day

NewsWire
0
0

From classical dance form to contemporary or Bollywood style, dance is a form of expression that helps convey different emotions; it is also an art that relaxes mind and body.

For some, dance is a passion while others do it as a hobby or for physical fitness. On International Dance Day, TV actors spoke about their interest in dancing and also shared their favourite Bollywood celebrity dancers.

Shubhangi Atre, who is popular for playing Angoori bhabhi in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, said that she is fond of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s dancing and called it the epitome of dance in Bollywood.

“I enjoy watching her dance with so much grace and style on screen. No one can match her perfection. The title ‘Dancing Diva’ is genuinely hers. As a dance enthusiast, I could watch her perform for hours, and her expressions and smiles were captivating. She inspired me to pursue my passion for dancing. Besides Bollywood, I appreciate Indian classical dance forms. Even if my work schedule is hectic, I take some time out to dance every day. I remember the day when Jackie Shroff Dada was shooting with us, and he compared me to the iconic Madhuri Ji. I was on cloud nine that day, and it was one of the most fulfilling compliments I had ever received.”

“Madhuri Ji and I are trained Kathak dancers, and it is one of my dreams to perform with her,” she shared.

‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who also participated in dance-based reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, shared about his journey as a dancer.

“My dance journey began as a kid who loved to emulate Govinda. I adopted choreographer Darrin Henson’s style, which was the secret to Britney Spears and Michael Jackson’s stellar dance moves. The art form has given me the freedom to express myself without any inhibitions,” he said.

TV actress Sudha Chandran, who is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer expressed her love for dance and said: “I owe a huge part of my identity to the art of dance. It has always been by my side as a friend, guide, teacher, and companion. It taught me how to be in sync with myself. Nothing instills grace, discipline, and the hunger for perfection quite like dancing. It is one of my favourite ways to de-stress and it is the ultimate mood lifter.”

Aishwarya Khare who essays the role of Lakshmi in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ also spoke about her passion for dance and how as a kid, she used to copy the dance steps from Bollywood songs.

“I have always loved dancing, I remember when I was a kid, my sisters and I used to watch songs on television and try to copy the exact same steps. And somewhere that’s how we all learnt dancing. I wouldn’t say I’m a professional, but I know I can dance really well, especially when it’s freestyle and Bollywood,” she concluded.

20230429-135801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ravi Bhatia shoots with his favourite Zeenat Aman

    Rohit Purohit congratulates cast as ‘Udaariyan’ completes two years

    Dev Dutt says he hasn’t quit acting, but is ‘just taking...

    Guru Randhawa’s has a new style of pronouncing Urvashi Rautela’s surname!