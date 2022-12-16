ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

TV actress Ayesha Singh makes her music video debut with ‘Bidaai’

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actress Ayesha Singh is all set for her first music video ‘Bidaai’. The actress revealed her first look from the song on her Instagram handle.

While she looked stunning in her bridal avatar, the song perfectly reflects the emotions of a girl while leaving her parents after wedding.

On one side, there is a smile on her face, there are many memories from her childhood days also going in her mind and it brings tears in her eyes.

Ayesha is currently seen playing the role of Sai Joshi in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’. She also appeared in shows such as ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ as Raati Sinha. She also did ‘Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost’ and became part of the movie ‘Adrishya’.

The song is sung by Yashita Sharma, music by Parth Bharat Thakkar, and directed by Jyugal Soni.

