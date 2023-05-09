ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

TV actress Chandrika’s husband bangs 15-month-old baby against floor, booked

Television actress Chandrika Saha, who is known for her work in shows such as ‘Adaalat’, ‘C.I.D.’ and ‘Savdhaan India: Crime Alert’, has filed a report against her husband Aman Mishra for banging their 15-month-old toddler against the floor thrice.

According to reports, the actress shared that he was not happy with the birth of their child.

It was also reported that Saha saw the baby crying and had injury marks. Upon seeing the footage she found out that her husband had banged the toddler on the floor thrice.

The toddler has been admitted to a private hospital in Malad West.

