TV BRICS International Media Network summarised the results of the BRICS Global Media Tour, Russian Edition, which brought together heads of iconic media from BRICS countries and Africa.

The event was organised by the BRICS-Media Association in cooperation with TV BRICS, with a grant provided by the support of Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

The media tour programme consisted of several tracks: educational, business and cultural.

The educational track included a series of conferences and expert sessions devoted to the problems of professional education in journalism and media, as well as multilateral cooperation between BRICS and Africa, which were held at the GITR Film & Television school and the Gorchakov Fund.

During the educational track, the participants of the media tour visited the UN Information Centre in Moscow, where they took part in the expert session “UN Work in Russia. SDGs and Media”. During the session, TV BRICS presented the results of cooperation with the UNIC in the framework of SDG promotion.

In addition, the heads of the leading BRICS and African media had a tour of the RGISI (Russian State Institute of Performing Arts) branch in Kemerovo. They were told about the educational programmes, teaching principles and opportunities to study at this university.

RGISI is the oldest theatrical university in the country and Europe’s largest scientific and educational centre of performing arts that trains specialists in theatrical professions.

“During the media tour, delegates from Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique visited the leading higher education institutions in the Russian capital that train professionals for the media industry, as well as gaining exclusive access to attend and cover leading events of the international agenda held at a high organisational level in Russia. The BRICS Global Media Tour. Russian Edition allowed the establishment of new ties between the media of Russia and the BRICS countries. I am sure that the media tour will contribute to the further development of contacts between universities of BRICS countries”, said Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS.

The central event of the tour was the delegation’s visit to the ceremony of announcing the names of the laureates of the Global Energy Prize 2023 in Kemerovo. This is an international event initiated and held for many years at a high level by Russia, which has become a centre of attraction for global scientific events. Over the years, the Global Energy Prize has gained a high international status and has become widely recognised around the world. The main goal is to reward scientists for outstanding results of scientific developments and systematic research of global problems aimed at sustainable development of civilisation.

Kuzbass is one of the leading energy regions of Russia, which was noted by the tour participants who visited the Chernigovskaya coal mine. They were shown how the process of mining this natural mineral in the Russian Federation takes place. In addition, the Kemerovo Region is rich in museums and cultural artefacts. The delegates of the BRICS Global Media Tour. Russian Edition were convinced of this when they visited the Tomskaya Pisanitsa Museum-Reserve, a unique complex of history and culture of the peoples of Eurasia, which covers an area of 156 hectares.

The cultural programme for representatives of media companies from BRICS and Africa included visits to Red Square, the Tretyakov Gallery, the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve and the Museum of the Special Purpose Garage of the Russian Federal Security Service.

The business track included a business dialogue at the Moscow representative office of the TV BRICS.

“Based on the results of the nine days, we can definitely say that the media tour was a success. It is gratifying that the participants were able to get acquainted not only with our cultural, historical and natural riches, but also gained and exchanged practical knowledge, found new contacts and intensified cooperation both between their media and with Russian journalists. I think that after visiting Moscow and Siberia, the participants will return to their countries with a more complete and objective view of Russia, of life inside the country, and of its opportunities for building international cooperation. I hope that it is our colleagues from Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe who will continue to cover interesting topics in their reports in cooperation with the BRICS-Media Association and TV BRICS, as well as continue to cooperate with the Gorchakov Fund in new formats and other events”, said Sergey Orlov, Leading Specialist at the Gorchakov Fund.

“I had an incredible experience during the media tour. I am very grateful to TV BRICS and the Gorchakov Fund for this opportunity. After all, we were able not only to get to know Russia, but also to get to know each other and exchange experiences. I think this is a very important exchange, because every country should share its experience with each other, this is what we should do as media representatives,” emphasised Luiz Augusto de Freitas Erthal, editor-in-chief of the Brazilian newspaper Toda Palavra.

Janna Tolstikova noted that this format of the press tour has significant potential for a series of similar tours in other BRICS countries, which could be organised in each country separately with the assistance and patronage of Russia as the initiator of the project.

