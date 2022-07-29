For all those TV buffs who love to watch their favourite shows on a small screen while sitting inside their homes comfortably, there is a lot more to watch out for in the coming week.

From the beginning of 14th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ to popular actress Sara Khan making an entry in the fictional show ‘Spy Bahu’, here we look at a few updates about upcoming shows and new twists in the daily soaps that will keep you hooked to your TV sets.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, one of its kind quiz-based reality show, ‘KBC 14’ is all set to start from August 7. Marking 75 years of Independence, the show will be starting with several celebrities on the sets including Aamir Khan, sports stars like Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri along with Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award and Major DP Singh, India’s first blade runner.

As the makers always try to add something new to the show in every season, this time also they have made certain changes like the highest prize money. Unlike the last season in which the highest prize money was Rs 7 crore, this year it is Rs 7.5 crore.

The other highlights of the season include 3 lifelines – Audience Poll, Video-a-Friend and 50:50.

‘KBC 14’ is going to start from August 7 at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

Sanjog

Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma starrer ‘Sanjog’ is all about two mothers, Amrita and Gauri, who are unable to figure out why their daughters are so different from their own selves.

Shefali will be seen playing a soft-hearted mother, Amrita, Kamya portrays Gauri, a materialistic person who dreams of living a luxurious life.

The show is starting from August 22 on Zee TV.

Spy Bahu

The chemistry between Sejal and Yohan (played by Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim respectively) has hooked the viewers.

Currently, in the show, viewers have seen Sejal’s journey as a spy and a newly-wed wife. While Sejal and Yohan are getting closer in their relationship day by day, there is a new twist in the storyline and that will be coming with the entry of popular TV actress Sara Khan as Mahira.

Mahira is entering with the purpose of exposing Sejal’s secret of being a spy. She is going to create a lot of disturbances in the peaceful life of Sejal and Yohan.

Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim starring fictional drama ‘Spy Babu’, is about a spy named Sejal (Sana Sayyad) falling in love with a young boy, Yohan(Sehban Azim), who is a suspected terrorist.

‘Spy Bahu’ airs Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm on Colors.

Udti Ka Naam Rajjo

The show, featuring Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey, revolves around a young, spirited girl, Rajjo (Celesti ), who is an athlete but has no one in her life to support her. Her life changes when Arjun, played by Rajveer, enters as a motivating force and helps her in pursuing her dream.

While Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey are playing the leads, actress Divyangana Jain has also joined the cast.

‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’ will be starting from August 8 at 7 pm on Star Plus.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki

After almost 13 years, this popular saas-bahu saga, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ is returning to the small screen. The cast of the show including Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, Ali Asgar, Shweta Kawatraa became household names and the portrayal of Parvati as an ideal daughter-in-law and Om as a perfect son, made it the top five most watched shows from 2000 to 2008.

Ekta Kapoor’s popular family drama originally ran from October 16, 2000 to October 9, 2008. It will be airing soon on Star Plus.

Alibaba- Dastaan- E-Kabul

With grand set, VFX and shooting in Ladakh, the fanatsy drama is going to depict the tale of Alibaba and the Forty Thieves in a unique and different way. It features Sheezan M Khan as Alibaba in the lead role.

The show revolves around Alibaba, an orphan who takes care of five other orphan kids. They belong from the Mamuli Gali of Kaabul, where the common men stay. Ali is gifted with the magnified sense of empathy and since he has dealt with sorrow himself, he tries his best to protect the children and will go out of his way to protect them.

‘Alibaba- Dastaan- E-Kabul’ will be airing soon on Sony SAB.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Asit Kumarr Modi’s popular sitcom has entered its 15th year on July 28. It was first aired on July 28, 2008 and has now completed over 3500 episodes.

The show’s story revolves around the members of Gokuldhaam Society who comes from different background and it is often referred to as ‘Mini India’ in the sitcom.

Its initial cast included names such as Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada or popularly known as Daya Ben and Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, the narrator of the show. Recently, he quit the comedy drama.

It has also been converted into a Marathi and Telugu version which operates on their other YouTube channels ‘Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari’ and ‘Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama’ respectively.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs

The audition for the singing reality show has started in different cities and the channel has released its first promo on the social media. It is meant for junior talents in the age group of 5 to 14 years.

It is a spin off from ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. In 2020, the show was hosted by Manish Paul. Previous seasons were judged by Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu. While Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan were replaced by Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali. Aryananda R Babu was announced as the winner of ‘SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs’ in 2020.

It will be starting soon on Zee TV.

Indian Idol

The 13th season of popular singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol’ is going to start soon. Auditions have already started in the cities like Jaipur, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Delhi.

A promo featuring ‘Indian Idol season 12’ winner Pawandeep Rajan about the Indian Idol Season 13 audition in Dehradun has already went viral on social media.

‘Indian Idol season 13’ is likely to start in the first week of September.

20220729-113603