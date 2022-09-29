ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

A new television show titled ‘Faltu’ will highlight the inspirational journey of a girl from India’s heartland. The show will present the story of an unwanted girl child, and highlight a prevalent aspect of society through the lens of a third girl child in a conservative community of Rajasthan.

It has been extensively shot in Rajasthan to maintain authenticity and realness in terms of the feel and the ambience. The character of Faltu goes through a tremendous arc proving that she is anything but Faltu (useless), who deserves to be loved and respected by all around her.

While urban India may be untouched by the gender discrimination of children, the problem still plagues rural India where a boy child is always considered a gift and the girl child a curse. In some parts of the country, people still name their girl child as ‘antima’ ,’nakusha’ and many others, which carries a hidden message that signifies ‘now it’s time for a boy’.

‘Faltu’ will drop on Star Plus on November 9, 2022.

