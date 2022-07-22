Television’s historical period drama ‘Kashibai Bajirao’ is about to go off air around the second week of August. The show features Rohit Chandel and Riya Sharma in the lead. The show first aired in November 2021 and is now ready to wrap up within eight months of air time.

The lead character of the show was played by child artist Aarohi Patel and then in March 2022, there was a time leap and Riya Sharma stepped up to play the adult lead.

Speaking about the show going off air, as reported by TOI, Riya said, “It is a bit shocking and sad that the show will go off air. I had begun shooting for the show in March at Karjat and very effortlessly slipped into the role. It has just been three months, so from my point of view, it is a little too early for the show to wrap up. But I feel everything has to end someday. We are very sad because the entire team was very good and after my first show Pinjara Khoobsurti Ka, I really enjoyed shooting for this one.”

Speaking more about her character ‘Kashibai’, Riya said, “I had not read much on her, but taken a lot of inspiration from Priyanka Chopra’s role as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani and child actor Aarohi’s mannerisms when she was earlier essaying the role. It seemed tough and took long to dress up as Kashibai, but once I learnt the mannerisms it wasn’t difficult and our director made it even easier. The entire three month shooting in Karjat has been beautiful and I loved playing this character.”

It is believed that ‘Kashibai’ will likely be replaced by ‘Sanjog’ which stars Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma.