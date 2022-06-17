Musical extravaganza ‘World Music Day Carnival’ is set to roll out the best of music on the occasion of World Music Day on June 21.

The TV special will bring together a melange of artistes, genres, languages, and mood during one hour of its runtime.

The carnival will feature performances by the likes of Papon, Shilpa Rao, Aastha Gill, Nikhita Gandhi, Osho Jain, Payal Dev, Millind Gaba, Shashaa Tirupati and Raghav Meattle. Twin singers Sukriti and Prakiti Kakar will host the music special while having candid conversations and playing fun carnival-based games with the performing artistes.

Speaking about her earliest memories of music, playback singer and ‘Manmarziyaan’ hitmaker Shilpa Rao said, “Growing up in Jamshedpur, my father would start the day with music, and he would usually play a Khayal by Ustad Amir Khan saab and recitals by U. Srinivas. The first memory of my brother and I was that.”

“In the morning he would put on a tape, and we would listen to it and even before going to sleep, we would do the same. I feel we should make new music in the country as there is so much talent across India. We have great composers, writers, singers, instrumentalists, and producers. So, I feel that we need to focus the energy into making new music”, she added.

Speaking about the moment she knew music was her calling, Aastha Gill said, “I knew I was inclined but never thought I would pursue it as a career. I never thought I would come this far. It was a leap of faith for me. The song ‘Buzz’ changed everything for me. Between ‘Buzz’ and ‘DJ Wale Babu’, there was a three-year gap. I was almost giving up and then Buzz happened. I received a lot of love for the song, and it gave me a kick to continue in the field of music.”

‘World Music Day Carnival’ will air on June 21 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on MTV Beats and Vh1 India and at 1:30 p.m. on MTV India.

20220617-161602