ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

TV star Karan Grover marries longtime girlfriend and actress Poppy Jabbal

NewsWire
0
0

Karan Grover of ‘Udaariyaan’ fame got married to actress Poppy Jabbal at a traditional Sikh ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, May 31.

The actor took to his social media handle to share a picture of the marriage. He looked stunning in the pictures in his cream-coloured sherwani and turban tied around his head. Poppy complimented his look by sporting a lehenga with a similar colour palette, along with a heavy choker necklace and a ‘maang teeka’.

Karan wrote: “MayDay!! MayDay!! We finally did it 31.05.2022”. May Day, incidentally, is the call sign of pilots in distress!

Poppy, who appeared in the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’ and has acted in some Punjabi movies, first met Karan in a car parking area and they soon started dating.

Congratulatory messages started flowing in from their industry friends as soon as they went public with pictures of their wedding. Debina Bonnerjee said: “Heyyyyyy … Finally … congratulations to both of you … God bless you.”

Abhishek Malik, Vishal Singh, Shiny Doshi of ‘Pandya Store’, Sudhanshu Pandey of ‘Anupamaa’, Priyank Sharma, Keerti Kelkar and Ridhi Dogra were among those who congratulated the couple.

20220601-094804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Going to Gotham: Robert Pattinson talks about how he landed ‘The...

    ‘Belfast’, ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Drive My Car’ lead Oscar...

    Amardeep Phogat: Would love to work with Badshah again for his...

    Akshay Oberoi makes time for cameo in ‘Gurgaon’ director’s project