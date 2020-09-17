Canindia News

TV star Nia Sharma turns 30, shares fun-filled photos of birthday celebration

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE011

TV actress Nia Sharma turned 30 on Thursday, and several colleagues showered love and birthday wishes on social media.

Actor Kushal Tandon walked down memory lane and shared a picture from their show “Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai”.

“My dad’s favourite child. Have a blast girl. This pic is from 2010,” he wrote on Instagram Story.

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who shared screen space with Nia in the TV show, “Ishq Mein Marjawan”, spoke about the emotional side of Nia.

“Wish you the happiest birthday my friend. Always loved you for your honest opinions, your bindaas attitude but behind all of this there is a very emotional girl who creates her own happiness.. and the fact that you r not fake.. keep shining my friend,” Arjun posted.

Actress Asha Negi, too, praised Nia on her birthday. “Happy birthday Nia! itni real, itni hot, itni mental ! Please don’t change,” Asha wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Mera Hapyyy Buddayyyyy @vinayyshrma thankkkk youuuuu

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia shared a glimpse from her birthday celebrations at her home.

“A birthday’s been like a festival every year since last 10…fills my eyes up and heart with pride…immense gratitude and shall forever be indebted to each and everyone who’s made every birthdayyyyyy and every occasion so special,” she expressed her happiness.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Neena Gupta shares throwback photos from NSD days

CanIndia New Wire Service

Facebook’s in-app ‘photos only’ mode under testing

CanIndia New Wire Service

Gulzar turns 86, daughter Meghna pens poetry

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More