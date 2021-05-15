TV actor Varun Sharma says that he got to know the people around him better after he became an actor, because he started to constantly observe everyone.

The actor, who will soon be seen playing an ophthalmologist in “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”, adds that he loves acting as it helps him play different roles.

“As actors, you get to play so many different roles every day, I find it very exciting. As an actor, it’s thrilling that you can live so many lives on screen. It also helps you in getting to know yourself better — like if you are an extrovert but you can play an introvert too on screen and vice versa. I also feel the profession helps you get closer to people around you because you start understanding, observing, and learning from them,” he told IANS.

Talking about his role in the show, Varun says the audience will get to see a different kind of chemistry between him and Nandini, essayed by Richa Rathore.

“I play Nandini’s childhood best friend who is an ophthalmologist. As Darsh is blind, he will get jealous of my bond with Nandini. I am sure the audience will love it,” says the actor, who was last seen in the show “Tujhse Hai Raabta”.

–IANS

