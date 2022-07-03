International Plastic Free Day (July 3) is a global initiative to eliminate the use of plastic bags and spread awareness about plastic pollution. TV actors talk about reducing the use of plastic for a sustainable and clean environment.

Actor Kunal Jaisingh who is currently seen essaying the lead role in the TV show Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho is against single-use plastics.

He says: “I’m avoiding single-use plastics such as drinking straws, plates and cutlery made from this material, which make our lives easier at times, but seriously harm the planet. These types of products have viable alternatives and there is an urgent need to choose these. I’m with my government’s new guidelines against the use of plastics to save our planet earth.”

Actress Mridula Oberoi who plays an antagonist in TV show Appnapan urges people to carry a paper or cloth bag.

She says: “Whenever we go to the supermarket, if every time we go we use reusable bags (cloth, string or wicker) the health of our planet will improve. From now on, remember to take yours when leaving the house. I’m against polybags. This time we should support our government in the fight against plastic.”

Mitaali Nag, from the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, urges you to pay attention and put your plastic waste in the correct recycling container.

“Our lifestyle sometimes prevents us from paying attention to details. Therefore, when it comes to recycling plastic waste it can end up in the wrong container. Before throwing your waste away, think where each item has to go,” she adds, showing her support to the Government for the ban of plastic.

Actress Shubhangi Atre seen as Angoori Bhabhi, in TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame asks to reuse and give some of the packaging a new purpose.

“If you have no choice but to buy a plastic bottle or a plastic container in an emergency, reuse it instead of throwing it away. A bottle can be filled up as many times as you like and containers can be used to store other food or as planting pots.”

