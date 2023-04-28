ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘TV will always be my first love but I want to explore OTT,’ says Ruhi Chaturvedi





‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Ruhi Chaturvedi is a well-known face on TV but she believes that OTT platforms offer various opportunities for actors to showcase their talent and reach a wider audience. However, she asserted that her first love will always be TV.

Speaking on the same, the actress shared her thoughts on exploring OTT: “OTT platforms have opened up new avenues for actors. The content on these platforms is diverse, and there is something for everyone. As an actor, I am excited to explore different genres and experiment with new roles.”

“While TV will always be my first love, I cannot deny the fact that as an actor, it’s important to broaden your horizons and not limit yourself to certain roles,” she added.

Ruhi Chaturvedi has recently been confirmed for the upcoming season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, a popular reality show that tests the contestant’s physical and mental strength. She will be seen performing daredevil stunts and pushing herself to the limit.

20230428-165202

