TV18 Broadcast Limited said on Tuesday that its consolidated revenue for Q2FY23 grew by 13 per cent.

In a statement, TV18 Broadcast said its consolidated revenue for Q2FY23 stood at Rs 1,473 crore, as compared to Rs 1,308 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

The company’s operating EBITDA for the period under review stood at Rs 41 crore (Rs 242 crore in Q2FY22).

According to Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of TV18 Broadcast, the first half of the ongoing fiscal has been challenging for most sectors.

“Our news and entertainment portfolio already has some of the country’s leading brands and our endeavour is to push for leadership across segments,” he said.

