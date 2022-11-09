SPORTSGOLFWORLD

Tvesa, Diksha among four Indians at Aramco Series in Jeddah

Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor will make their debut at the Aramco Team Series, as the last event of the series is held in Jeddah. They will join the regulars, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar.

It is also the last chance for the players to improve their position and make a place in the season-ending Race to Costa Del Sol, the Tour Championships.

While Diksha, Amandeep and Vani seem to be sure for that, Tvesa will need a good performance to make it.

The field includes Olivia Cowan, winner at the last Ladies European Tour (LET) event at the Hero Women’s Indian Open. At that event, Cowan edged aside Amandeep Drall, who achieved her career-best finish. Vani Kapoor also had a Top-10 finish.

Diksha has been part of the winning team at Aramco Series in London in 2021 and Tvesa Malik has played in the series regularly.

Olivia Cowan was runner-up at the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah in 2021. She is looking forward to playing the at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

The Aramco Team Series – Jeddah will see an individual 54-hole stroke play tournament take place alongside a 36-hole Team event with each tournament having a prize pool of USD $500,000.

There are 11 winners from the 2022 LET season who will be searching for another title with seven of the top 10 in the Race to Costa del Sol also competing.

