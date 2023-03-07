Tvesa Malik will make her first appearance on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour this year as she gets set for the fifth leg of the 2023 season at the Golden Greens Golf Club.

Tvesa, who was earlier busy with her international engagements, has of late not played on the Ladies European Tour or the WPGT and has been working on her game after losing her card on the European Tour.

Tvesa, the most prolific Indian performer on the LET in 2021, is hoping to find her way back onto the LET Tour where she will be looking to get some starts. She has been paired with Jyotsana Singh and amateur Prarthana Khanna in the first round.

With many of the top stars competing on the LET, it also provides a great opportunity to the younger stars and some of the other experienced players to seize the chance.

The only player in the field to have won this year is Sneha Singh, while Seher Atwal, Pranavi Urs, Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari are away this week. However, the field does have some past winners like Gaurika Bishnoi and Neha Tripathi. Gaurika won the 13th Leg of the 2022 season at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

The field also has four amateurs, Anvvi Dahhiya, Prarthana Khanna, Heena Kang and Keerthana Rajeev.

20230307-161203