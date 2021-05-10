TVS Motors and Sundaram Clayton Ltd on Monday donated 500 oxygen concentrators to the Tamil Nadu government through their social arm, the Srinivasan Services Trust.

Trust Chairman Swaran Singh and TVS Motors Vice President A. Sethuraman handed over the materials to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

A press release said that Srinivasan Services Trust will hand over an additional 1,100 oxygen concentrators to the state government in the next couple of weeks.

Stalin flagged off the oxygen concentrators and Covid-19 relief materials onward to government hospitals. Ministers, the Chief Secretary and other officials were present during the programme along with TVS and Srinivasan Services Trust officials.

–IANS

aal/vd