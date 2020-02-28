TVS Motor sells 2.53 lakh units in February

Chennai, March 2 (IANS) Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company on Monday said it sold 253,261 units last month, down from 299,353 units sold in February 2019.

According to TVS Motor, it is on track to reducing dealer level BS-IV stock in the domestic market and is confident of retailing it this month.

In addition, the outbreak of pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to impact on supply of certain components for production of BS-VI vehicles. All efforts are on to normalise this at the earliest, the company said in a statement.

–IANS

vj/vd