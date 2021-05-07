Two-wheeler major TVS Motor, its group companies and Sundaram Clayton Limited have pledged Rs 40 crore to strengten India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The funds will be utilised to provide lifesaving supplies such as oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, medicines and medical equipment across the country. This initiative is undertaken by Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company, and Sundaram Clayton Ltd,” TVS Motor said on Friday.

According to TVS Motor, it will supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and health centres and over 20,000 food packets per day for essential services workers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the raging second wave of the pandemic that has gripped the nation.

The company will also distribute face masks, oximeters, PPE kits, hand sanitisers and essential medicines to more than 500 government health centres and hospitals in these states.

Additionally, the company will continue to facilitate all possible assistance to the Covid care centres in the rural areas across the country.

Having vaccinated all its employees above the age of 45 years, the company as a next step will ramp up its effort to extend the vaccination drive for everyone above the age of 18 years.

TVS Motor had earlier announced a contribution of Rs 60 crore towards relief efforts across various states during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

–IANS

vj/arm