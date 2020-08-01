TVS Motor’s July sequential sales grow by 27%

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a sequential sales growth of 27 per cent in July 2020.

Accordingly, the company sold 252,744 units as against 198,387 units in June 2020.

“TVS Motor Company registered sales of 252,744 units in July 2020 as against 279,465 units registered in the month of July 2019,” the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the company’s total exports registered sales of 62,389 units in the month of July 2020 as against 69,994 units in July 2019.

“Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 54,141 units in July 2020 as against 57,190 units in July 2019,” the statement said.

Besides, the total two-wheelers registered sales of 243,788 units in July 2020 as against 265,679 units in July 2019.

“Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 189,647 units in July 2020 as against 208,489 units in July 2019,” the statement said.

“Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 8,956 units in July 2020 as against 13,786 units in July 2019.”

