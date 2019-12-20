Tweeple all set to welcome New Year 2020

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Curated menus. Offers on food & drink. The best DJs bringing you beats till you drop. Everyone in a good mood, saying bye to the year that was, and counting down to a new one.

It’s time to turn ‘page 364 of 365’ before the new year arrives. While many try to firm up their plans and resolutions for the next 365 days by rearranging their goals and charting its roadmap, netizens were all set to welcome the new year 2020.

A user on micro-blogging site Twitter wrote, “It was a hard year in a lot of ways. But this was the year that I finally decided not to sacrifice myself to the needs of others. It cost me some relationships, but it strengthened my ties with the people who truly care about me.”

“Page 364 of 365…Ready to forget all the pain and sadness and ready to look forward for the happiness that will come in”, added another.

A post read, “2019 is about to end, We need to change ourselves this time. We did our best, Now is our turn to bring back the old in us, The happy one.”

A tweeple remarked, “Page 364 of 365 … 2020 it’s the beginning of a new book with new chapters and stories and lessons.”

