Tweeple hail heart-warming clip of dog reuniting with owner

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) A heart-warming video of firefighters who take less than a minute to rescue dog from the icy Big Sioux River and reunite it with its owner has gone viral on social media and the Internet is all praises for him.

The video was shared on Facebook by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue with the caption, “Water Rescue yesterday south of Sertoma Park. Rescue 5 in action where they made it look easy, as you can see a total of less than 51 seconds. They saved the dog and reunited it with her owner. Training is everything!”

As soon as the video was posted, it went viral and social media got filled with tweets praising the courage of the firefighters.

A user wrote, “I love these guys! Great feel-good story!! More, please!”

Another wrote, “Bless the heroes.”

A post read, “Firefighters are amazing people, where would we be without them. Actually should be known by more inclusive job title, they are citizens heros.”

“Awesome job guys” a user remarked.

