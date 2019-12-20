Tweeple thumbs-up to Finland PM’s 4-day working week

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) As Finland’s new Prime Minister Sanna Marin called for the introduction of a flexible working schedule in the country, Twitterati from India were quick to welcome the move.

After the 34-year-old politician said that it would allow workers to spend more time with their families, Twitter users seconded her.

One user wrote: “Congrats, ma’am (from India) for doing a great job. We know the value of spending time with family. #SannaMarin #Finland.”

Another tweeted: “@MarinSanna has introduced a six-hour day, four-day work week. Look forward to seeing how it impacts productivity, output & overall quality of life.”

A Tweet read: “#Finland PM #SannaMarin proposes a four-day working week with 6-hr working per day!!! More efficient, productive and more happy. #India: work more, less efficient, less productive, less happy.”

Another user praised the Finnish politician, saying: “True leader is the one who thinks about their citizens. The 34-year-old PM nailed it and stole my heart and respect.”

One user posted a meme of a penguin carrying an executive attache case and wrote: #Finland Prime Minister proposes four-day work week, six-hour days… Finland calling…”

A Twitter user remarked: “…indeed a great step @MarinSanna. We Indians work six days a week for 14 hours a day with monthly wages probably 10 times less than that of Finland. @narendramodi, when can we expect a change?”

A funny remark by a user read: “In India it’s Zero Day work week due to unemployment.”

